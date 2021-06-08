Kingfish Drop Close Game 6-5

Kenosha, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish (5-3) fell to the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (5-3) in a hotly contested game Monday, June 7 at Historic Simmons Field.

The Dock Spiders scored first on a solo homerun from Maurice Hampton (Undecided) in the third inning. The Kingfish quickly responded in the same inning with three runs of their own on four hits, two walks and an error.

The game remained 3-1 until the sixth inning when the Dock Spiders picked up another run against Kingfish starter Joey Kosowsky. Kosowsky went six innings, giving up two runs and five hits.

Kenosha picked up its last two runs in the seventh inning on a Justin Janas (University of Illinois) sacrifice fly that scored Henry Kusiak (Missouri Southern) and a wild pitch that scored Josh Leslie.

Nick Meyer (Otterbein) got the loss for the Kingfish, while Fond Du Lac reliever Gus Collins (Northeastern Oklahoma A&M) was credited with the win.

Kusiak went 2-5, crossing the plate two times himself and Cam Redding (St. Louis University) went 2-4 with an RBI. Casey O'Laughlin (Azusa Pacific) reached base twice on two singles.

Kenosha will play at home tonight, June 8 at Historic Simmons Field against the Madison Mallards at 6:05 p.m. CT.

