Booyah Hit the Road Eyeing Fourth Straight

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will be visiting Wausau for the first time this season as they are slated to duel the Wisconsin Woodchucks from Athletic Park.

In Monday night's contest, eight different Booyah recorded a base hit and three pitchers recorded shutout innings en route to a 5-0 victory to sweep the Chinooks.

Tuesday night's contest pits the fourth placed Booyah against the first placed Wisconsin Woodchucks. The Woodchucks are 6-2 on the campaign and enter tonight's game following a come from behind win against the Rafters. The Rafters held a 2-0 lead entering the ninth inning, but the 'Chucks scored nine in the top of the inning to steal a win from the Rafters.

Booyah Manager Tristan Toorie woke up this morning with two of his hitters in the top five of the Northwoods League in batting average. After each recording a hit in last night's game, Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) and Nathan Blasick (West Virginia) sit in second and fifth in the league in that category, respectively. Pearson is hitting .478 while Blasick's average sits at .471.

The Booyah will hand the ball to Clemson's Evan Estridge, who will make his first appearance for the Booyah this summer. The Woodchucks will give Bobby Vath the nod. Vath got a no-decision in his first outing of the summer where he went six innings allowing 10 hits, two runs, one earned while striking out six.

