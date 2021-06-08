Loggers Sweep MoonDogs with 4-0 Shutout

LA CROSSE, Wis - The Loggers completed the 2-game sweep of the Mankato Moondogs with their shutout win last night. The Loggers evened out their record to 4-4 keeping them in 2nd place in the Great Plains East. The Mankato loss drops them to 2nd in the Great Plains West with a 5-3 record.

The game was a pitcher's duel, to say the least. 1 Logger run was scored in the first 5 frames, but not another run came across until the bottom of the 6th where the Loggers tacked on 2 more. The Loggers came back in the 7th and scored their 4th and final run of the night. The Moondog offense was awfully quiet, accumulating 6 hits, none of them producing any runs.

The Loggers brought the lumber yesterday putting together 10 hits. Ronnie Sweeny furthered his hit-streak to 8 games with a single in the 3rd. JT Reed was also a contributor as he went 1-4 with 2 RBIs. It wasn't a one-man effort though, as all 9 batters reached base safely at least once last night.

Loggers' ace Travis Luensmann (South Carolina) had the mound last night and, as usual, he dealt. Luensmann threw 6 scoreless innings giving up 6 hits and striking out 3. After Travis' dominant start, Loggers' newcomer Nate Hansen (San Diego State) entered the game and pitched 2 perfect frames with 3 Ks. Finally, Cameron Crain (Johnson CC) entered the game for the close and executed.

The Loggers look to take their current success on the road with them as they travel to Duluth to play the Huskies in a 2-game set.

