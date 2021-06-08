Mallards Drop a Back-And-Forth Battle to the Kingfish

KENOSHA, WIS. - The Madison Mallards traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin for their fourth game on the road after losing at home to the Pit Spitters 13-4.

The Mallards starting pitcher Ernie Day (Iowa Western) pitched five great innings striking out eight batters, and only allowing three hits.

It was a back-and-forth game, with the Mallards scoring the first two runs in the 2nd inning- a sac fly and a single to left field to drive in the two runs. In the top of the 6th, Dominic Toso (Richmond) came out and hit a solo homerun in left field to make the score 3-1 against the Kingfish.

The Kingfish responded in the bottom of the 6th with two more runs tying up the game 3-3. In the 8th inning Dominic Toso (Richmond) and Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron) performed a delayed double steal to take the lead 4-3. At the bottom of the 8th, the Kingfish fought back and scored four runs to take the final lead of 7-4 to ensure the victory over the Mallards.

As Kingfish reliever Fox (1-0, 4.50 ERA) took the win, while the Mallards' pitcher Lancour (0-1, 2.45 ERA) was then credited with the loss.

Next up for the Mallards is another matchup against the Kingfish, with the first pitch on Wednesday set for 6:05 pm in Kenosha.

