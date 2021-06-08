MoonDogs Fall for First Losing Streak After Shutout vs. Loggers.

LA CROSSE, Wis. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (5-3) suffered a shutout at the hands of the La Crosse Loggers (4-4) in a 4-0 contest that signaled their first losing streak of the season, Monday at Copeland Park.

The Loggers started the scoring withÂ Ronald Sweeny IIIÂ hitting a sacrifice fly that scoredÂ Aidan SweattÂ in the first inning to make it a 1-0 game. From that point on, the Loggers didn't look back, scoring three more runs between the sixth and seventh innings, to complete a sweep of the MoonDogs with a 4-0 victory, Monday.

Hits favored in the way of La Crosse, 10-6, and each team had one error in the ballgame.

The win went to Loggers' pitcherÂ Travis Luensmann, who now owns a 1-0 record, after he threw up six innings of scoreless baseball. Luensmann allowed six hits in the outing, walked two and struck out three.

In his first start of the season, the loss went toÂ Nolan PenderÂ (Bellarmine) to drop him to a 1-1 record in 2021. Pender went 4.1 innings Monday while giving up seven hits for a run while walking a pair and striking out four others.

The Mankato MoonDogs will now return to ISG Field to host two games with the Bismarck Larks, starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

