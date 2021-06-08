Dock Spiders Hit the Road to Wisconsin Rapids
June 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will travel to Witter Field to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Tuesday night.
Series Setup
Who - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-3) vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-4)
Positions in NWL Standings - #2 (Great Lakes West) Fond du Lac; #1 (Great Lakes West) Wisconsin Rapids
When - Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6:05 p.m.
Where - Wisconsin Rapids, WI (Witter Field)
Watch - Northwoods League Baseball Network
Social Media - @DockSpiders
Listen - www.dockspiders.com
Radio Announcer - Cade Crenshaw
__________________________________________________________________________
Starting Pitchers
RHP Austin Richardson (FDL) vs. RHP Nathan Hemmerling (WIR)
__________________________________________________________________________
Fond du Lac Overview
The Dock Spiders picked up their fifth win of the 2021 Northwoods League season in a ninth inning rally, 6-5, over the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday
Today's probable starting pitcher, Austin Richardson, participate on the Plainfield South High School math team
__________________________________________________________________________
Wisconsin Rapids Overview
Nathan Hemmerling of Lakeland University, today's probable starting pitcher, cannot take naps
Leading the charge for the Rafters offensively has been Benjamin Swords, with a .444 batting average and six RBI
