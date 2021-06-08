Dock Spiders Hit the Road to Wisconsin Rapids

The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will travel to Witter Field to take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters on Tuesday night.

Series Setup

Who - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-3) vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-4)

Positions in NWL Standings - #2 (Great Lakes West) Fond du Lac; #1 (Great Lakes West) Wisconsin Rapids

When - Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6:05 p.m.

Where - Wisconsin Rapids, WI (Witter Field)

Watch - Northwoods League Baseball Network

Social Media - @DockSpiders

Listen - www.dockspiders.com

Radio Announcer - Cade Crenshaw

__________________________________________________________________________

Starting Pitchers

RHP Austin Richardson (FDL) vs. RHP Nathan Hemmerling (WIR)

__________________________________________________________________________

Fond du Lac Overview

The Dock Spiders picked up their fifth win of the 2021 Northwoods League season in a ninth inning rally, 6-5, over the Kenosha Kingfish on Monday

Today's probable starting pitcher, Austin Richardson, participate on the Plainfield South High School math team

__________________________________________________________________________

Wisconsin Rapids Overview

Nathan Hemmerling of Lakeland University, today's probable starting pitcher, cannot take naps

Leading the charge for the Rafters offensively has been Benjamin Swords, with a .444 batting average and six RBI

