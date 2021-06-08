Rafters Lose 3-2, Split Home Series against Woodchucks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (4-4) allowed three runs to the Wisconsin Woodchucks (5-3) in the top of the ninth and dropped the second game of a two-game series 3-2.

The Rafters jumped on the board early after a single from Josh Nicoloff (Kansas State) and Addie Burrow (Virginia), a passed ball put both in scoring position in the first.

Hank Zeisler (Chapman) knocked home Nicoloff on a groundout to second. Burrow was caught in a rundown and tagged out after a grounder from the next batter Ben Swords (Webster) came back to the mound and was thrown home.

In the third, Nicoloff got aboard on a base on balls, stole second, and moved to third on an infield single from Zeisler. Swords then lofted a single into left field, and the Rafters led 2-0.

The Woodchucks struck out twice in the first inning to starter JD Ogden (Columbia). Ogden served as an opener and was replaced in the second by Caden Favors (Seminole State).

Favors pitched four innings and allowed three hits, and totaled five strikeouts. The Woodchucks left seven runners on base through the first five.

Rafters' Nick Torres (Long Island) made his first appearance on the year and allowed no runs in the sixth and struck out the side in the seventh.

Shane Telfer took the ball in the seventh for the Woodchucks after three scoreless innings from Richie Rivera. Telfer retired the first six batters he faced.

In the eighth, Hayden Harris (Georgia Southern) made his Rafters debut and continued the strong pitching with two strikeouts to finish off the inning.

The game entered the ninth and Harris took the mound to attempt to complete the save. After a quick first out, Roman Kuntz worked a walk and Tommy Delgado doubled to left center, both entered scoring position.

Pinch hitter Noah Fitzgerald flew out to first, and Kevin Kilpatrick came up with the Woodchucks facing their final out.

Kilpatrick put a 1-2 pitch into left-center to score both runners. He then stole second and moved to third after the throw rolled into center field. Kilpatrick was plated after a double from Brandon Trammel.

The Rafters entered the ninth trailing for the first time. With two outs, Burrow and Zeisler both worked walks and with two runners on, Swords struck out swinging in a five-pitch at-bat.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters next game is against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders tomorrow Tuesday, June 8th, at 6:05PM at Witter Field. The game can be heard on WFHR 1320 AM and seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

