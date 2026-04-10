"He's Shown Me the Way He Wants to Play" - MD Myers on HC Dominic Casciato
Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies forward MD Myers to the show to discuss what he's aiming to bring to the Rowdies after his arrival this offseason.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026
- Rhode Island FC Hits the Road for First-Ever Meeting vs. Lexington SC Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- LSC Partners with Andy Frain to Provide Security at Lexington SC Stadium - Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Set to Finish off Early Season Homestand against Orange County SC - FC Tulsa
- Orange County SC Travels to Tulsa Looking to Defend Top Spot in the West - Orange County SC
- Preview: Hounds at Birmingham Legion FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Know Before You Go: Las Vegas Lights FC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Canines at Cashman: Saturday, April 11, 7:30 p.m. - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Match Preview: Lexington SC Men Host Rhode Island FC on $1.50 Beer Night - Lexington SC
- Sporting JAX Men Hit the Road for the Motor City - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Hartford Athletic Return Home to Host El Paso Locomotive FC, Begin Four-Game Homestand - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Announces the Signing of Cam Wilkerson for the Remainder of 2026 - New Mexico United
- Southwestern Showdown - New Mexico United Travels to Phoenix - New Mexico United
- Family First: Brooklyn FC Matches Feature Fun for the Whole Family at Maimonides Park - Brooklyn FC
- Homegrown Forward Da'vian Kimbrough Called up to U.S. U-16 Boys' National Team - Sacramento Republic FC
- LSC Recalls Defender Marqes Muir from Loan - Lexington SC
- Battery Head to Big Apple for First-Ever Brooklyn Meeting on Saturday - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.