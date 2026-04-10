USL Tampa Bay Rowdies

"He's Shown Me the Way He Wants to Play" - MD Myers on HC Dominic Casciato

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video


On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies forward MD Myers to the show to discuss what he's aiming to bring to the Rowdies after his arrival this offseason.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026


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