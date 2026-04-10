"He's Shown Me the Way He Wants to Play" - MD Myers on HC Dominic Casciato

Published on April 10, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL All Access, Mike Watts and Devon Kerr welcome Tampa Bay Rowdies forward MD Myers to the show to discuss what he's aiming to bring to the Rowdies after his arrival this offseason.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.