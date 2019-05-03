Hens Home for An Epic Homestand: May 14-19

May 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release





We will be bouncing around Muddy and Spike's Inflatable Theme Park, dishing out free Mud Hens oven mitts, and taming dragons at Game of Thrones Weekend during the May 14 to 19 homestand.

"When you play a game of baseball, you win or you die." Maybe not that far, but the stakes will certainly be high during Game of Thrones Weekend. Take a photo on our own Iron Throne or be part of the Wall of Faces. We will tame dragons, conquer kingdoms, pour ale, and pay our debts, but most importantly, we will take revenge on the Scranton Wilkes-Barre Railriders as the true Kings of the North!

Bring the family out to Muddy and Spike's Inflatable Theme Park before Saturday's game. Hensville Park will turn into a gigantic playground! Make your way through the obstacle course, jump in the bounce house, play the inflatable games, or try your skills at the speed pitch. Muddy and Spike's Inflatable Theme Park is fun for all ages.

Grilling and baseball are two of the best parts of summer, why not combine them? The first 1,000 fans at the Saturday, May 18 game will take home a Mud Hens oven mitt, presented by Sofo Foods. Or skip the lines and guarantee your oven mitt with a premium giveaway package.

Before the May 19 game, you can hangout with your favorite birds at Sunday Brunch with the Mascots at Holy Toledo Tavern. Be sure to stick around after the game for postgame Kids Run the Bases.

Score a Mud Hens game ticket and a stylish cap for just $21 -- a $7 savings! The 'Ticket + Cap Package' includes a field level game ticket and one of seven select souvenir Mud Hens hats.

HOMESTAND HAPPENINGS: Presented by Great Clips TUESDAY, MAY 14 AT 6:35 P.M. | TOLEDO VS. NORFOLK - BUY TICKETS! - TICKET OFFERS: Ticket + Hens Cap

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 AT 10:35 A.M. | TOLEDO VS. NORFOLK - BUY TICKETS! - GAME DAY HIGHLIGHTS: Senior Day | School Education Day

- PROMOTION: School Folder Giveaway

THURSDAY, MAY 16 AT 10:35 A.M. | TOLEDO VS. NORFOLK - BUY TICKETS! - GAME DAY HIGHLIGHTS: Senior Day | School Education Day

- PROMOTION: School Folder Giveaway

FRIDAY, MAY 17 AT 7:05 P.M. | TOLEDO VS. SCRANTON/WB - BUY TICKETS!

SATURDAY, MAY 18 AT 5:05 P.M. | TOLEDO VS. SCRANTON/WB - BUY TICKETS! - GAME DAY EVENTS: Muddy and Spike's Inflatable Theme Park

- THEME NIGHT: Game of Thrones Weekend

- PROMOTION: Mud Hens Oven Mitt Giveaway

- TICKET OFFERS: Premium Giveaway Package: Ticket + Oven Mitt

SUNDAY, MAY 19 AT 1:05 P.M. | TOLEDO VS. SCRANTON/WB - BUY TICKETS! - GAME DAY EVENTS: Sunday Brunch with the Mascots

- THEME NIGHT: Game of Thrones Weekend

- TICKET OFFERS: Ticket + Hens Cap

DINNER & DRINKS Bring your appetite for pre or postgame dining and drinks in Hensville, located on the same street as Fifth Third Field:

- Fleetwood's Tap Room: fleetwoodshensville.com | Fleetwood's Tap Room is a lively social hall in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. We proudly pour 48 craft beers, including local flavors brewed right here in the 419.

- Holy Toledo! Tavern: holytoledohensville.com | Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown. Holy Toledo! Tavern captures the local flavor of our city and offer a fresh approach to casual dining.

- Lexus Birdcage Club: birdcagebarandgrill.com | The Lexus Birdcage Club is located on the Club Level at Fifth Third Field and provides incredible views of the ballpark! You and your guests will enjoy a 'Chef's Table' dining experience, featuring a rotating menu of themed selections.

