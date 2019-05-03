Pivetta, IronPigs beat Bisons

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (18-9) continued their winning ways against the Buffalo Bisons (10-16) as they won 7-2 on Friday night.

Buffalo scored two runs off Nick Pivetta (2-0) in the bottom of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. Jonathan Davis scored on an RBI groundout from Cavan Biggio. Jordan Patterson scored on a sacrifice fly from Richard Urena.

Lehigh Valley tied the contest at 2-2 against Jacob Waguespack (2-3) in the top of the third inning. Dylan Cozens and Deivy Grullon both hit RBI singles that scored Malquin Canelo and Cozens. This RBI was the ninth straight game Grullon recorded. Grullon's RBI single set a new franchise record that was previously held by David Newhan. Newhan recorded an RBI in eight straight games from 5/27/09-6/4/09.

The IronPigs took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Damek Tomscha scored on a groundout by Shane Robinson. Canelo extended the IronPigs lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth inning as he hit an RBI double off Zach Jackson to score Robinson. Grullon followed with an RBI single off Jackson to make it a 5-2 lead for the Pigs.

Damek Tomscha homered for the second-straight game as he hit a two-run blast off Jackson in the top of the seventh inning.

Tyler Gilbert pitched two scoreless innings in relief while Kyle Dohy pitched his first scoreless inning in triple-A.

The IronPigs and Bisons play at 1:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Sahlen Field.

