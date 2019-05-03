Rivalry Continues as Columbus Clips Toledo
May 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
TOLEDO, Ohio - Friday proved to be a pitcher's day as the Toledo Mud Hens fell 3-0 to the Columbus Clippers at Fifth Third Field.
Greg Allen led off the game with a triple for Columbus and was brought in on a soft groundout to third base by Oscar Mercado giving the Clippers an early 1-0 lead.
Southpaw Ryan Carpenter earned the start for Toledo using 91 pitches to get through six innings. Carpenter allowed three hits and one earned run while walking two and fanning four. After allowing a lead-off triple, Carpenter kept Columbus at bay forcing them into seven flyouts and three groundouts to go with the four strikeouts.
Carpenter passed the ball off to RHP Sandy Baez to deliver the seventh. Baez allowed one hit in the seventh while punching out two. In the eighth, the six-foot-two righty gave up a lead-off hit prompting the skipper Doug Mientkiewicz to call on RHP John Schreiber to finish the inning.
Allen got the lead-off hit off Baez to give Columbus a base runner. During the at-bat of Eric Haase, Allen stole second and advanced to third on a wild throw by catcher Cameron Rupp. Screiber threw a wild pitch allowing Allen to score and Haase to walk giving the Clippers a 2-0 advantage heading to the bottom of the eighth inning.
LHP Caleb Thielbar came in to pitch the ninth inning for the Mud Hens looking to keep the team within striking distance in the bottom half of the inning.
With one out in the ninth inning, Trayce Thompson tripled and scored on a double by Eric Stamets to increase the Clippers lead to three.
Josh Lester recorded a single to lead off the ninth inning for Toledo. With one out, Victor Reyes singled through the infield to give the Hens runners on first and second. Dawel Lugo then ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.
What's Next:
Tomorrow night the Toledo Mud Hens will be back in action against the Columbus Clippers with the first pitch from Fifth Third Field set for 5:05 p.m.
- Star Wars Weekend
- Star Wars Dinner and Jedi Training
- Costumes Run the Bases See mudhens.com for details.
#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):
5. OF Daz Cameron: 1 for 4
6. RHP Beau Burrows: DNP (IL)
7. IF Willi Castro: DNP
11. RHP Kyle Funkhouser: DNP
17. OF Jacob Robson: 0 for 3
18. IF Dawel Lugo: 1 for 4
22. OF Danny Woodrow: 0 for 4
25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP
27. RHP Sandy Baez: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
28. LHP Matt Hall: DNP
29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 0 for 4
Hens Notes:
- Toledo has only been blanked one other time in the 2019 campaign. The last time was on April 14th at Norfolk in a 3-0 loss.
- The Mud Hens move to 7-11 with the loss and 2-12 when the opposing team scores first.
- Columbus leads the International League West Division with Toledo sitting in fourth with two games left in the series.
