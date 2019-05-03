SWB Game Notes

SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (12-12) @ SYRACUSE METS (17-10)

RHP Chad Green (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Casey Coleman (0-1, 2.65)

| Game No. 25 | NBT Bank Stadium | Syracuse, NY | May 3, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (May 2, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell behind 3-0 against the Rochester Red Wings Thursday night, but rallied beginning in the bottom of the 4th inning and came away with a series split and a 7-3 victory at PNC Field.

After the Red Wings plated a first-inning run and two more runs in the top of the fourth, the RailRiders got the bats going against Chase De Jong. Rochester pitching held SWB to just one hit over the first three innings, but Gosuke Katoh changed the timbre of the night with a loud home run to the RailHouse in right field to get the RailRiders on the board, 3-1. Later in the frame, Mandy Alvarez (3-for-5, 3 2B, R, 2 RBI) doubled home Ryan McBroom- and was later singled home by Zack Zehner to tie the game 3-3.

The RailRiders added a run in the fifth inning to grab a lead for the first time, and they did not look back. With the game still in doubt in the eighth inning, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense plated three runs to make it a comfortable cushion entering the top of the ninth.

Pitching was solid all night for the RailRiders, including starting pitcher David Hale who allowed three runs (two earned runs) over 5.2 innings pitched as he improved to 3-0 to begin the season. He gave way in the sixth inning to Rex Brothers (1.1 IP) who was sharp in relief. The final two innings belonged to Jake Barrett who picked up his first save as a RailRider.

NOT A GREEN TRIPLE-A PITCHER: RHP Chad Green threw the first two innings Monday (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0R, BB, 5 K) against the Rochester Red Wings and is slated to go the first few innings Friday against the Syracuse Mets. Green was optioned to the RailRiders roster over the weekend and had last pitched in the minors in 2017 as he was getting ready to rejoin the Yankees out of Spring Training. That year, he was still being used as a starting pitcher, pitching in 5G/5GS for the RailRiders and going 2-1 with a 4.73 ERA over 26.2 IP. The year prior was when Green jumped on radars with 16G/16GS for SWB in which he posted a 1.52 ERA and struck out 100 batters in 94.2 IP with just a .200 BAA.

EXTRA INNINGS, EXTRA TIME FOR WINNING: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won Wednesday's game over the Rochester Red Wings in thrilling fashion, walking off with an 8-6 win in 10 innings. The RailRiders are 4-1 this season in extra innings, and Manager Jay Bell is now 21-10 (.677) in extra innings in 2+ seasons at the helm of Tampa/Trenton/SWB.

LOOK AT KATOH GO: INF Gosuke Katoh hit safely in both ends of Saturday's doubleheader to extend a recent hot stretch to a 6G hitting streak in which he had batted 12-for-22 (.545 AVG). Even though he hasn't been able to piece together another hitting streak over the past week, he's continued to raise his numbers and is now 6th in the International League with a .366 AVG. Thanks to his team-best 6th HR Thursday vs. Rochester and ability to walk, he also enters the weekend 8th in the league in OBP (.438) and 4th in slugging (.676) which gave him the 5th best OPS in the league at 1.114 -- just a smattering of points behind Louisville's Brian O'Grady for the league lead (1.189).

SPEEDING TO THE END OF THE FIRST MONTH: Last season's version of the RailRiders recorded 49 SB on 79 tries (62.0%) which was 11 fewer SB than any other team in the league (Lehigh Valley & Gwinnett: 60 SB), and by percentage was the second worst in the league (Louisville, 60.0%). That said, last April was a strong month for SWB on the base paths, going 14-for-15 in SB but only 35-for-64 (54.6%) over the final 115G of the season (1 SB every 3.3G from May 1st onward). The 2019 RailRiders are off to a torrid start, having gone 21-for-24 (87.5%) over the first 22G of the year, well ahead of Charlotte (12-for-15, 80.0%) for best percentage in the league.

