Green, Bats Lift RailRiders over .500

SYRACUSE, NY (May 3) - Consistent pitching throughout and some late power were the keys to success for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders as they knocked off the Syracuse Mets 9-1 Friday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

RHP Chad Green got the start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was expected to go up to three innings, if he pitched efficiently - and did he ever. He struck out six batters over 3.0 IP and scattered a pair of hits as he helped the RailRiders open up an early 2-0 lead. In two appearances since being optioned back from the Yankees, Green has posted an impressive line: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0R/0ER, BB, 11 K.

The 4th inning was a scoreless one from Cale Coshow, who lowered his season ERA to 2.70 with the effort. Meanwhile, scheduled starting pitcher Drew Hutchison tossed the final five innings to get credited with the save for the RailRiders. He ran into trouble in the 7th inning in which he was tagged for the only run plated by the Mets in the game. The Mets had runners at second and third base with no outs, and a run scored on a wild pitch to make it a 4-1 game at that juncture. Then Hutchison struck out the next three batters to take the potential momentum away from the Mets. In 5.0 IP, the righty struck out seven batters and allowed just a pair of hits while picking up his second win of the year.

Offensively, 8-of-9 batters for SWB picked up hits in the game. The bright spots were Billy Burns- who tripled home a run in the 2nd inning- and finished 3-for-4 with 3 RBI. Four other RailRiders picked up multi-hit performances including Cliff Pennington (2-for-4, 2 R, BB), Gosuke Katoh (2-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI), Ryan McBroom (2-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 R, RBI) and Mandy Alvarez (2-for-4, R, RBI). In addition to the homers by Katoh and McBroom, Brad Miller clubbed a solo shot in the 5th inning to extend the RailRiders lead to 3-0 at that point.

The RailRiders and Chiefs return to action Saturday night for game two of the three-game series. SWB sends LHP Nestor Cortes (1-2, 5.81) to the mound against RHP Zach Lee (1-0, 6.33) for the Mets. Pregame coverage with Adam Marco and Adam Giardino begins at 6:05 p.m. on the RailRiders Radio Network.

