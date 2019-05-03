Kramer Keeps Tribe in Victory Lane with Five-RBI Night

May 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - Kevin Kramer belted a first-inning grand slam en route to a career-high five runs driven in, Alex McRae notched a quality start and the Indians crossed the finish line with a 7-5 win over Louisville on Indy 500 Night at Victory Field.

The Indians (15-12) took advantage of an erratic Vladimir Gutierrez in the opening frame to mount a lead they would not relinquish. Ke'Bryan Hayes and Jacob Stallings were both hit by pitch, sandwiching a Jose Osuna single that eventually led to Kramer's first career grand slam. The Tribe second baseman ripped a 3-1 fastball 421 feet away to the grass berm beyond the wall in right-center, staking McRae a 4-0 cushion.

Indianapolis added another run in the second on a Hayes two-out single that followed a Jason Martin double to left.

Hoosier native Josh VanMeter put Louisville (11-18) on the board in the third with a two-out solo home run to right, but a Martin triple and Hayes sacrifice fly earned the run back in the fourth.

The Bats inched closer with two more runs in the fifth, one coming on a double play and another touching home on a wild pitch during a strikeout of Brian O'Grady. They eventually crept within one run at 6-5 on VanMeter's second home run of the game in the eighth off Clay Holmes. The long ball was VanMeter's league-leading 13th of the year.

Kramer capped his 3-for-3, five-RBI performance with a clutch two-out knock in the bottom of the eighth, bringing in Osuna who had doubled to begin the frame.

Montana DuRapau (S, 3) worked around a one-out single in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts, extending his scoreless streak to 11.2 innings pitched.

McRae (W, 2-2) yielded three runs on five hits with five strikeouts in 6.0 innings of work. Gutierrez (L, 1-3) gave up six earned runs, six hits and two walks over 4.0 innings.

The Indians and Bats meet again on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET. Right-hander Dario Agrazal (1-0, 2.70) is set to make his second career Triple-A start. The Bats will counter with righty Jose Lopez (2-2, 5.63).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.