Smeltzer Leads Wings to Win in Triple-A Debut

The Red Wings used a fantastic Triple-A debut from Devin Smeltzer and a six-run ninth inning outburst to take the opener of a three-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox Friday night at McCoy Stadium.

Smeltzer - who was 3-1 with a 0.60 ERA in five starts at Double-A - came as advertised for the Red Wings. The southpaw went seven innings allowing one unearned run on three hits. He walked none and struck out three over his 96-pitch outing.

After the Wings (11-16) grabbed the 1-0 lead thanks to an unearned run in the second, the Paw Sox would tie it in the bottom half of the inning on an unearned run of their own. Without one out, shortstop Ronald Torreyes committed a throwing error allowing Sam Travis to reach. Bryce Brentz would follow with a double down the left field line to score Travis and tie the game.

After that Brentz double, Smeltzer set down the next 14 Paw Sox hitters in a row.

Unfortunately for Smeltzer, he was matched by Pawtucket starter Mike Shawaryn and the game remain tied until the ninth inning.

In the ninth, a leadoff walk to Randy Cesar and one-out double by Wilin Rosario set the table for a huge final frame. Zander Wiel, Drew Maggi, Nick Gordon and Cesar would all notch RBI hits in the inning.

Wiel finished with a three hit night, while Luke Raley and Cesar each picked up two hits.

The Red Wings and Paw Sox weekend set continues Saturday evening with a 6:15 first pitch. Lewis Thorpe will make the start for Rochester.

WINGS THINGS: The Wings have now won 13 of their last 17 games at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket...Smeltzer was acquired along with Luke Raley from the Dodgers in exchange for Brian Dozier at the trade deadline last season.

