Red Wings Late Burst Leads to Win

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Thanks to some late offense, the Rochester Red Wings (11-16) took game one of this three-game set with the Pawtucket Red Sox (11-16) by a final of 7-1.

The Red Wings opened the scoring in the second inning. Luke Raley grounded a single up the middle with one out, then Zander Wiel singled to put runners at first and second. John Andreoli grounded into a fielder's choice to put runners at the corners. With Ronald Torreyes batting, PawSox starter Mike Shawaryn attempted a pick-off at first base and threw the ball away, which allowed Raley to score from third.

In the bottom of the second, Bryce Brentz pulled a double down the third-base line that brought Sam Travis home all the way from first.

The game remained tied until the ninth inning. The Red Wings loaded the bases against Bobby Poyner, and Wiel broke the tie with an RBI single to left. Rochester added five more runs in the frame.

In his sixth start of the season, Shawaryn turned in the longest outing by a PawSox starter this season. He went a career-high 8 innings giving up just 5 hits and 1 run that was unearned. Shawaryn has now tossed at least 5 innings in all six of his starts so far this season.

