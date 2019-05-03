BB&T Ballpark to Host Team USA vs. Cuba Baseball Game on July 3rd

May 3, 2019 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release





(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Two months from today, BB&T Ballpark will host an exciting baseball matchup featuring USA Baseball against the Cuban National Team on Wednesday, July 3rd. This year's game marks the 8th Annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series and third at BB&T Ballpark -- the home of the Charlotte Knights.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3rd and first pitch of the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. After the game, the Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with a thrilling post-game fireworks show presented by BB&T and News Talk 1110 WBT.

"We are very pleased to continue this annual tradition of bringing in Team USA to BB&T Ballpark," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "This year's matchup should once again be a great opportunity for fans to watch a competitive baseball game and enjoy fireworks at BB&T Ballpark. This game marks the start of three consecutive nights of fireworks at BB&T Ballpark (July 3-5)."

The Collegiate National Team is 5-2 overall in the annual USA vs. Cuba International Friendship Series, including winning the last four series in a row. Since the series restarted in 2012, Team USA is 19-15 overall against Cuba. Team USA is 2-0 against Cuba in Uptown Charlotte after winning at BB&T Ballpark in 2015 (11-1) and 2017 (5-0).

Tickets for this game, which start as low as just $9 for Standing Room Only, are on sale now at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, as well as by phone at 704-274-8282, and online at CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets for all games at BB&T Ballpark this season are also on sale now.

