Heartlanders Win First Overtime Game in Team History, 4-3

Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders won their first overtime game in franchise history, beating the Rapid City Rush, 4-3, Saturday at The Monument. Bryce Misley scored the game-winning goal at :20 of overtime, Corbin Kaczperski earned his first ECHL win (13 saves) and Kaid Oliver finished with his first multi-goal game. Rapid City evened the score three times, but the Heartlanders never trailed.

Misley's game winner happened courtesy of a Carter Shinkaruk back-door pass to net front. Misley found payday to win the game for Iowa. It was his eighth of the season and his first coming at even strength.

Kaid Oliver scored the first goal of the night less than three minutes into the game. After skating over the attacking blue line, Oliver ripped a knuckleballer to catch the Rush during a line change. The puck flew under the glove hand of Rapid City goalie David Tendeck.

The Rush tied the game, 1-1, less than a minute later, on a power-play marker from Brett Van Os.

The Heartlanders retook the lead later in the first period off the stick of Jake Smith. Michael Moran found Smith in the middle slot with nobody around him, and Smith finished the play with a bar-down goal. It was Smith's second score of the season, and Moran's first ECHL point.

Cedar Rapids knotted things up again less than a minute into the second period. Former Heartlander Brett Gravelle scored on the power play to make the score 2-2. Gravelle played one game with Iowa, tallying two goals and an assist.

The score remained tied for the remainder of the second period and over halfway into the third. Oliver ended the tie with his second score of the game, this time on the power play at 11:07. In the low slot, he grabbed a deflected Jake Smith centering pass and flipped the puck over Tendeck's outstretched glove.

With just over two minutes to go in regulation, Shinkaruk was given a minor penalty for tripping, putting the Rush in the power play to tie the game again. With 1:15 left on the clock Tanner Schachle found the back of the net to force overtime.

Kaczperski entered the game in relief at the start of the third period saving 13 while allowing one score. Jack Berry started for the Heartlanders (no decision, 19 saves on 21 shots).

Tendeck took the loss for the Rush, stopping 22.

The Heartlanders and Rapid City complete the three-game weekend set Sun., Jan. 9 at 5:05 p.m.

