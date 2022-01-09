Kielly Nets Game-Winner in Fourth Straight Victory

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (16-13-2-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-14-3-3) by a score of 3-2 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tim Davison and Gabe Guertler both notched goals, and Kameron Kielly scored the game-winning goal to seal the 3-2 victory for Atlanta and complete the series sweep.

First Star: Brett Kemp- goal, assist

Second Star: Chris Nell- 33 saves on 35 shots

Third Star: Evan Fitzpatrick- 24 saves on 27 shots Highlights of Atlanta's 3-2 win over Greenville Greenville struck first late in the first period when Brett Kemp scored a between-the-legs goal from the low slot (15:01).

The Glads leveled the game at 1-1 early in the second period when Tim Davison fired a laser and picked the top right corner on Greenville goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick for his second goal in as many days (1:43).

The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period after Anothony Rinaldi found twine (9:45).

Atlanta capitalized on a power play and tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period on a rebound opportunity off of a wide shot. Nesbitt fired a shot off the boards behind the net that popped out to Gabe Guertler who put it away from the low slot (16:39).

Kameron Kielly gave the Glads a 3-2 advantage midway through the third period after skating in from the right wing and sneaking it past Fitzpatrick while getting tripped up (8:19).

Goaltender Chris Nell finished his afternoon with 33 saves on 35 shots for Atlanta.

The Gladiators take the ice again tomorrow against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 3:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

