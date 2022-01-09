Americans Winning Streak Ends at Five

Allen Americans battle the Tulsa Oilers

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a 4-2 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night in Oklahoma ending their five-game winning streak.

The Americans scored 24-seconds into the opening period when DJ Jerome found the back of the net but that was the only lead they would enjoy. The Oilers scored four of the next five goals in their two-goal win.

"We couldn't get anything going offensively," said Americans forward Chad Costello. We had some chances in the third period but couldn't get the tying goal."

The Oilers added an empty-net goal late in the third period to seal the Americans fate. The loss was the first of the season for goalie Antoine Bibeau (6-1).

The Americans went 0-for-2 on the power play, while the Oilers were without a power play in the game.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night at home against Tulsa. Get your seats online NOW on www.allenamericans.com.

