Kemp Dazzles with Opening Goal, Swamp Rabbits Fall to Gladiators 3-2

GREENVILLE, S.C - Despite a highlight reel goal from Brett Kemp, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short of the Atlanta Gladiators 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After a back-and-forth opening half of the first period, Greenville took the 1-0 lead at 15:01, as Brett Kemp went between his own legs and lifted the puck over Atlanta's Chris Nell for his sixth of the season.

Atlanta answered early in the second period with a rifled shot by Tim Davison as he sped down the right-side wing at 1:43. After a crafty move by Kemp created a passing lane, Anthony Rinaldi paddled the puck into the back of the net for the 2-1 Greenville lead at 9:45. Atlanta tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play tally from Gabe Guertler at the 16:39 mark of the period.

In the third period, Atlanta would take the 3-2 advantage as Kameron Kielly broke free into the offensive end and tucked home his fifth of the season, securing the victory.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-14-3-3 while the Gladiators improve to 16-13-2-1 on the season.

Greenville remains at home next weekend for a two-game set with the Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and a Sunday meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at 3:05 p.m.

