Glads Look for Fourth Straight Win on Road

January 9, 2022







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (15-13-2-1) seek their fourth straight win today on the road against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-13-3-3). Atlanta owns the advantage in the season series with a 5-3-0-0 record against Greenville. The two clubs will play a total of 15 times throughout the course of the regular season.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville sits back in sixth place in the South Division standings with 24 points. The Swamp Rabbits have lost their last eight games dating back to Dec. 15 against Jacksonville. Greenville earned a point in four of those losses by either making it to overtime or a shootout. The Rabbits' two leading scorers Liam Pecararo and Max Zimmer have both been called up to the AHL, and that leaves Diego Cuglietta on top of the scoresheet for Greenville with 18 points (9G-9A) this season. Rookie forward Brett Kemp made his return to the lineup for Greenville last night against Atlanta. Kemp has 11 points (5G-6A) in 12 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

The Gladiators took down the Swamp Rabbits 3-1 on home ice last night at Gas South Arena. Gabe Guertler and Mike Pelech notched a pair of second-period goals, and Tim Davison provided the empty-netter for Atlanta. Goaltender Tyler Parks finished another strong outing with 37 saves on 38 shots.

Pelech Reaches Milestone

Forward Mike Pelech has caught fire since Dec. 10 with 18 points (8G-10A) in his last 13 games. He now has 601 ECHL points (190G-411A) points and is the eighth player in league history to hit the 600-point plateau. By hitting 600 ECHL points, he also passes Phil Berger (599 points) and takes over eighth place in all-time ECHL points. He also recently passed Allan Sirois (594 points) who was ninth place in all-time ECHL points. Pelech can continue to move quickly up the ECHL leaderboard after he reaches the 600-point plateau. Wes Goldie (605 points) is seventh in all-time points, Sheldon Gorski (608 points) is sixth, and Chris Valicevic is fifth (611 points).

Shorthanded Special

The Gladiators have the second-most shorthanded goals in the league with 10 on the season, including one on Saturday against Greenville. Cody Sylvester leads the ECHL with seven shorthanded points (3G-4A).

WHEN: Sunday, Jan. 9 at 3:05 PM ET

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

ECHL Stories from January 9, 2022

