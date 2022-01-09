Cincinnati's Strong Second Period Leads to 5-4 Defeat
January 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CINCINNATI, OH-- The Kalamazoo Wings (15-12-0-0) fell just short against the Cincinnati Cyclones (19-11-1-0), due to a second period Cyclones outburst, and lost on Saturday at Heritage Bank Arena, 5-4.
The first period ended deadlocked at one, thanks to a goal by Michael Davies (2) to tie the game at the 8:19 mark. Davies snapped a 23-game goalless streak with the tally.
But the second period is when the Cyclones poured in the goals.
Kalamazoo burst out of the locker room with its legs underneath them to start the second, as Raymond Brice was hauled down surging toward the Cincinnati netminder on a breakaway to earn a penalty shot.
Brice (5) sank his 1-on-1 opportunity early in the period. Then the Cyclones exploded with three goals in a span of 5:55, pushing the score to 4-2.
Logan Lambdin (11) answered with a twisted wrister from the left circle to pull Kalamazoo back to within a goal with just over four minutes remaining in the second.
Cincinnati answered again before the end of the second to extend the lead to two.
The K-Wings did everything they could to fight back in the final frame.
Kalamazoo controlled pressure for much of the third, but it didn't crack goaltender Brendan Bonello (23 saves) until Justin Taylor (11) scored with just six seconds remaining.
Trevor Gorsuch (5-7) made 19 saves in the contest, and the Wings will look to get back on track tomorrow afternoon.
Next up for Kalamazoo is the Wheeling Nailers (15-11-1-0) at Westbanco Arena. Game time is set for 4:10 p.m on Sunday.
