Heartlanders Rout Rapid City, 9-1

Rapid City, SD - The Iowa Heartlanders registered their highest-scoring game, Jake Smith tallied the first hat trick in Landers history, and Iowa cruised to a 9-1 victory Sunday at The Monument. Jack Billings, Cole Stallard and Smith (3g, 2a) registered multi-goal games and Billy Constantinou generated a career best four assists. Corbin Kaczperski blocked 39 shots in the win.

Zach Remers, Stallard, Billings and Smith tallied in the opening frame. Two strikes came early and the last two came late. Remers' first ECHL goal at 6:55 happened on a turn-around shot from the left slot as he inverted his body towards the boards. Billy Constantinou generated the first of two opening-period helpers, and Cole Golka received the secondary helper.

Stallard also scored at the slot a minute later, but this time at the right hashmarks, angling it over David Tendeck's glove hand to the far post.

To complete the first period outburst, Billings snuck behind the defense on a one-on-one opportunity and pushed the puck through Tendeck's legs with 3:03 left in the first. Smith and Bryce Misley assisted. The Heartlanders then went on a 5-on-3 power play and Smith slammed a heavy one timer from the left circle over Hayden Stewart, who had just come in to relieve Tendeck.

In the second, with Stewart in, the Landers potted three times. Smith lasered another power-play marker at 1:07 of the second from the top of the left circle again. Stallard and Billings then tallied their second goals. With 8:31 to go in the second, Stallard scored from the slot on a rush chance that trickled to his stick 15 feet from net. On Billings' second goal four minutes later, Constantinou wristed one through traffic and it struck off the rookie Billings, tricking Stewart.

After the Landers took a 7-0 lead, Tendeck came back in to relieve Stewart after the Rush had yanked Tendeck near the end of the first. Stewart then returned to the game at the start of the third.

In the third, Joe Widmar angled in a wrister from the right slot to make it 8-1 at 5:12. Next, Smith slapped in a one-timer at the mid slot for his hat trick, which made it 9-1 at 11:46 of the third.

The Heartlanders are home Friday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kansas City on Hockey is for Everyone Night. Following the Friday home game, the Landers hit the road for five straight games.

