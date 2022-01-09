Game Notes: vs Iowa

GAME #33 vs Iowa

1/9/22 | The Monument Ice Arena | 4:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Tanner Schachle scored with 75 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game and force overtime but the Iowa Heartlanders struck in the opening minute of OT and beat the Rush, 4-3, Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Both Max Coatta and Tristan Thompson had two assists for Rapid City which now has points in five of its past six games.

NEW TEAM, NO PROBLEM: Brett Van Os scored on the power play in the first period on Saturday night, his first goal with Rapid City in just his second game. Van Os had an assist in his Rush debut on Friday night and thus has points in his first two games with the Rush. He was acquired in a trade last week from the Cincinnati Cyclones, arriving as the future considerations from the November trade that sent goaltender Cole Kehler to Cincinnati. Van Os had appeared in 17 games for the Cyclones and put up three goals and four assists.

POINTS IN BUNCHES: Tristan Thompson handed out two assists on Saturday, his second straight game with multiple points. Thompson is now riding a five-game point streak, the second time this season he has had a point streak of at least five games. He had points in seven in a row from November 17-28, which represents the longest point streak for the Rush this season. Thompson has 20 points on the season, tied for eighth most among defensemen in the ECHL and third most among rookie defensemen.

POINTS ON HOME ICE: Sunday is the final game of a stretch of seven straight for the Rush at home. Rapid City has earned points in five of the six games to date, going 3-1-2-0. This season, the Rush are 8-6-2-1 at home as opposed to 6-7-1-1 on the road. Following Sunday's game, Rapid City will play nine of its next 12 games away from home.

POWERED UP: All three of Rapid City's goals on Saturday came with the Rush on the power play. The Rush went 3-for-6 with a man advantage, raising their season-long mark to 25.6%. It was the eighth time this season Rapid City scored more than one power play goal and the third time it had done so in its past four games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Lukas Parik appeared in his first career AHL game and earned his first AHL win on Saturday night for the Ontario Reign. Parik entered in relief and made nine saves on 11 shots in Ontario's 5-4 OT win over San Diego...in all three of Rapid City's overtime losses this season, the opponent has scored in the first minute of OT...Max Coatta had two assists on Saturday and is fourth on the team with five multi-point games...Tanner Schachle's game-tying goal on Saturday was his first goal in his past 17 games.

UP NEXT: The Rush hit the road next week for three games in three nights against the Wichita Thunder. It begins on Thursday night and the puck drop at INTRUST Bank Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM CST.

