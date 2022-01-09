ECHL Transactions - January 9
January 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 9, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Bryan Etter, D
Florida:
Matt Harrington, F
Idaho:
Aaron Harstad, D
Kansas City:
Nate Widman, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Adirondack:
Ryan Roth, F from Reading
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Hayden Lavigne, G returned from loan to Manitoba
Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG
Atlanta:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester
Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Devine, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Marcus McIvor, D loaned to Chicago
Greenville:
Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve
Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve
Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Indy:
Delete Mike Lee, D loaned to Rockford
Kalamazoo:
Delete Dean Balsamo, F suspended by team
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Clarke, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Stockton
Orlando:
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Injured Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Callum Fryer, D activated from reserve
Delete Colton Leiter, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG
Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve
Delete Adam Parsells, D placed on reserve
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Guillaume Beaudoin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on reserve
Delete Hayden Shaw, D recalled by Manitoba
Wheeling:
Add Josh Victor, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Felix Pare, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Worcester:
Delete Jordan Smotherman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
