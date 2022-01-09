ECHL Transactions - January 9

January 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 9, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Bryan Etter, D

Florida:

Matt Harrington, F

Idaho:

Aaron Harstad, D

Kansas City:

Nate Widman, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Ryan Roth, F from Reading

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Hayden Lavigne, G returned from loan to Manitoba

Delete Tom Hodges, G released as EBUG

Atlanta:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester

Delete Scott Kirton, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Devine, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Marcus McIvor, D loaned to Chicago

Greenville:

Add Ayden MacDonald, F activated from reserve

Delete Diego Cuglietta, F placed on reserve

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Indy:

Delete Mike Lee, D loaned to Rockford

Kalamazoo:

Delete Dean Balsamo, F suspended by team

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Clarke, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Add Zane Schartz, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Ben Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Darik Angeli, F placed on reserve

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D recalled by Stockton

Orlando:

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from Injured Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Callum Fryer, D activated from reserve

Delete Colton Leiter, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG

Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve

Delete Adam Parsells, D placed on reserve

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Guillaume Beaudoin, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on reserve

Delete Hayden Shaw, D recalled by Manitoba

Wheeling:

Add Josh Victor, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Felix Pare, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Worcester:

Delete Jordan Smotherman, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.