Oilers Amaze 8,438 Fans against Allen Americans on Autism Awareness Night

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Allen Americans 4-2 in front of a crowd of 8438 fans at the BOK Center on Autism Awareness Night, presented by Safelite Auto Glass, benefiting Autism Oklahoma.

D-Jay Jerome kicked off the scoring 24 seconds in, cramming a net-mouth scramble off a Philip Beaulieu shot to give Allen an early 1-0 lead.

Jack Doremus - the reigning Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - tied the game 1:11 away from the mid-way mark of the game, sniping Antoine Bibeau off a feed from Dylan Sadowy. Rookie defenseman Ryan DaSilva scored for the second consecutive night 16:59 into the middle frame, giving the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Spencer Asuchuk leveled the game 2-2 4:15 into the third period. Jordan Ernst scored the eventual game-winning goal with 6:36 remaining in the final frame, powering the puck under Bibeau. DaSilva iced the game with the first multi-goal game of his professional career, closing the score line 4-2 in Tulsa's favor with an empty-net goal with 23 seconds remaining.

The Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center tomorrow, Sunday, Jan. 9.

