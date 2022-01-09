ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #405, Worcester at Reading, on Jan. 9.

Reading's Brayden Low has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 12:14 of the second period.

Low will miss Reading's game vs. Adirondack on Jan. 12.

Worcester's Ross Olsson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 18:58 of the third period.

Olsson will miss Worcester's game vs. Maine on Jan. 12

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

