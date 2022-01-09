Steelheads Snag Extra Point in 4-3 Shootout Win in Another Sellout

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (18-12-1) battled with the Utah Grizzlies (20-11-2) and took the extra point in a 4-3 shootout win on Saturday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,257 fans, the 12th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads and Grizzlies went back and forth throughout the game, and the Grizzlies struck first on the power play for the early lead before Steelheads forward Shawn McBride (PP, 18:08 1st) retaliated with his own power play tally off the faceoff to tie the game, 1-1. Steelheads forward Chase Zieky (5:06 2nd; PP, 6:01 2nd) came out hot in the middle period with two goals less than one minute apart to take a two-goal lead, 3-1. However, the Grizzlies answered in a similar fashion for situations to force a 3-3 game into overtime. After a strong goaltending play by Colton Point, Steelheads captain A.J. White (3rd Round) netted the lone goal in the shootout, taking the 4-3 result.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Chase Zieky (two goals)

2. UTA - Charle-Edouard D'Astous (two assists)

3. IDH - Shawn McBride (goal, assist)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Colton Point (G) - 16-straight saves to close game, first win of season

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Chase Zieky: Zieky netted his first multi-goal game of his professional career as well as his second back-to-back stretch with goals. Four of his five points for the rookie have come as goals.

- Shawn McBride: McBride helped the cause with his first power play goal and assisted on the team's second power play. It's his third multi-point game of the season as he has now three points in two games.

- Colton Point: Point came alive in the third period and overtime, stopping all eight shots in the extra period as well as all three in the shootout. He breaks a personal three-game losing skid to start the season and earns his second shootout win with the Steelheads.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads and Grizzlies both finished the weekend with a perfect 3-for-3 performance on the power play over their last two games to close out the weekend. For the Steelheads, it's just the third time this season that they've recorded a multi-power play goal game, joining their 2-for-3 game on December 3 against Kansas City (3-2 SOL) and a commanding 4-for-11 contest on Opening Night against the Grizzlies (7-3 W). It also marks the fourth time the Steelheads have conceded multiple power play goals in a game and the second time in five games. The Steelheads have scored in six of their last seven games on the power play (7-for-22, 31.8%).

ATTENDANCE: 5,257 (11th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Grizzlies take their series across the state border Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 95.3 KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.tv.

