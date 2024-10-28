Heartlanders Home Wednesday vs. Bloomington

October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders sit at 1-2-1-0 (3 points) after earning their first win of the season vs. Bloomington Saturday. This week, the team has three more games, including Wednesday's home contest against the Bison.

Need to know:

The Heartlanders got their first win of the season on Saturday, 5-4, in the shootout. Iowa scored two goals in the shootout and also received 36 saves from William Rousseau secured the game.

Matthew Sop recorded another goal in Saturday's game against the Bison, bringing his total to the year to three goals and a team-leading six points. Sop also scored in the shootout on Saturday, helping the Heartlanders take home the win.

Puck or treat will be a SPOOKTACULAR night of Halloween fun with the Heartlanders as we take on the Bloomington Bison at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 30. Come in costume for trick-or-treat on the concourse and our costume contest.

Last week's games:

Game #1 Thursday, Oct. 24: Heartlanders dropped first game to Bloomington Bison, 4-2

Game #2 Saturday, Oct. 26: Heartlanders get their first win of the season while on the road in Bloomington, 5-4 (shootout)

This week's games:

Wednesday Oct. 30 at 7:00 p.m. vs Bloomington Bison (Puck or Treat)

Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Tulsa

Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:05 p.m. at Tulsa

Next 5-Star Night: November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night

This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of pork and bacon. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history.

