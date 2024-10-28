South Carolina's Eisele Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Seth Eisele of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 21-26.
Eisele stopped all 24 shots in 5-0 win against Greenville on Saturday to record a shutout in his professional debut.
A native of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Eisele appeared in 42 career collegiate games at Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, compiling an overall record of 18-17-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.
