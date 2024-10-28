Americans Trade Forward To Rapid City
October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, announced today the club has traded forward Chaz Smedsrud to the Rapid City Rush for future considerations.
Chaz Smedsrud joined the Americans late last season and played in nine regular season games (3 goals and 4 assists), and four postseason games (1 goal and 0 assists). In three games with the Americans this season he had no points.
The native of Luverne, Minnesota, played four years at Union College in the ECAC, and one year with the Madison Capitals of the USHL.
The Americans return to action on Wednesday night against the Wichita Thunder at CUTX Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans forward Chaz Smedsrud (back)
(Dave Dudich)
