Americans Weekly

October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton snags a puck

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans goaltender Anson Thornton snags a puck(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (0-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), close out a three game homestand on Wednesday night against the Wichita Thunder (2-2-0). Following the game, the Americans will head to Salt Lake City, Utah for a two-game weekend set.

Last Week's Record: 0-3-0

Overall record: 0-3-0

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, October 24th, 2024

Americans 2 at Tulsa 8, Final

Friday, October 25th, 2024

Kansas City 4 at Americans 0. Final

Saturday, October 26th, 2024

Kansas City 9 at Americans 0, Final

-- Upcoming Games --

Wednesday, October 30th, 2024

Opponent: Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 1st, 2024

Opponent: Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Maverik Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, November 2nd, 2024

Opponent: Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 PM CST

Location: Maverik Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (1) Artyom Kulakov and Kyle Crnkovic

Assists - (2) Brayden Watts

Points - (3) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (1) Kyle Crnkovic

Power Play Assists - (1) Andrew Nielsen and Brayden Watts

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (0)

First Goal - (0)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - (7) Will Gavin and Mike Van Unen

Plus/Minus - (0) Spencer Asuchak and Riley Ginnell

Shots on Goal - (7) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts

Save Percentage - (0.883) Anson Thornton

Goals against average (4.58) Anson Thornton

Goalie Wins - (0)

Americans Notables:

- The Americans have been shutout in eight of nine periods this season.

- The Americans have scored only two goals in three games this season.

- The Americans have allowed 21 goals total in three games.

- The Americans are being outscored 9-0 in the second period this season,

- The Americans have been outshot by their opponent 54-15 in the second period.

- The Americans are averaging seven goals against per game.

- Allen is giving up an average of 42 shots against per game.

- Dylan Wells has given up 14 goals in two starts this season (9.55 GAA).

This Week's Practice and Game Schedule

Tuesday, October 29th

Practice: 11:00 AM

Wednesday, October 30th

Morning Skate: 10:00 AM

Game: Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM

Thursday, October 31

Travel Day

Friday, November 1

Morning Skate in Utah: 11:15 AM

Game: Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 PM CST

Saturday, November 2

Morning Skate in Utah: 11:15 AM

Game: Utah Grizzlies: 8:10 PM CST

Sunday, November 3

Travel Day from Salt Lake City to DFW

Images from this story

ECHL Stories from October 28, 2024

