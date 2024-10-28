Americans Weekly
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (0-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club (NHL), close out a three game homestand on Wednesday night against the Wichita Thunder (2-2-0). Following the game, the Americans will head to Salt Lake City, Utah for a two-game weekend set.
Last Week's Record: 0-3-0
Overall record: 0-3-0
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, October 24th, 2024
Americans 2 at Tulsa 8, Final
Friday, October 25th, 2024
Kansas City 4 at Americans 0. Final
Saturday, October 26th, 2024
Kansas City 9 at Americans 0, Final
-- Upcoming Games --
Wednesday, October 30th, 2024
Opponent: Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: Classic of Texoma Rink of Red
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 1st, 2024
Opponent: Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Maverik Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, November 2nd, 2024
Opponent: Utah Grizzlies
Time: 8:10 PM CST
Location: Maverik Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (1) Artyom Kulakov and Kyle Crnkovic
Assists - (2) Brayden Watts
Points - (3) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (1) Kyle Crnkovic
Power Play Assists - (1) Andrew Nielsen and Brayden Watts
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (0)
First Goal - (0)
Insurance Goals - (0)
Penalty Minutes - (7) Will Gavin and Mike Van Unen
Plus/Minus - (0) Spencer Asuchak and Riley Ginnell
Shots on Goal - (7) Kyle Crnkovic and Brayden Watts
Save Percentage - (0.883) Anson Thornton
Goals against average (4.58) Anson Thornton
Goalie Wins - (0)
Americans Notables:
- The Americans have been shutout in eight of nine periods this season.
- The Americans have scored only two goals in three games this season.
- The Americans have allowed 21 goals total in three games.
- The Americans are being outscored 9-0 in the second period this season,
- The Americans have been outshot by their opponent 54-15 in the second period.
- The Americans are averaging seven goals against per game.
- Allen is giving up an average of 42 shots against per game.
- Dylan Wells has given up 14 goals in two starts this season (9.55 GAA).
This Week's Practice and Game Schedule
Tuesday, October 29th
Practice: 11:00 AM
Wednesday, October 30th
Morning Skate: 10:00 AM
Game: Wichita Thunder, 7:10 PM
Thursday, October 31
Travel Day
Friday, November 1
Morning Skate in Utah: 11:15 AM
Game: Utah Grizzlies, 8:10 PM CST
Saturday, November 2
Morning Skate in Utah: 11:15 AM
Game: Utah Grizzlies: 8:10 PM CST
Sunday, November 3
Travel Day from Salt Lake City to DFW
