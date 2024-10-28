Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears split a two-game weekend series with the Savannah Ghost Pirates, winning its home opener on Saturday night, 2-1, but falling Sunday afternoon to the Ghost Pirates, 5-2.

Upcoming Schedule:

Wednesday, October 30 - at Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM

Saturday, November 2 - vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 7PM

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 RECORD: 2-1-1-0 (.625)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-1-0-0

2024-25 LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tyler Bird - 5 points

MOST GOALS: Tyler Bird - 5 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Low - 4 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 11PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tyler Bird, Brayden Low - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAME:

Saturday, October 26 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates: 2-1 W

Led by two goals from veteran forward Tyler Bird, the Solar Bears hung on for a 2-1 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates in front of a sellout crowd of 9,049 at Kia Center. Goaltender Ryan Fanti stopped a season-high 37 shots in the victory.

Sunday, October 27 at Savannah Ghost Pirates: 5-2 L

The Ghost Pirates made the most of 41 shots on goal and two power play tallies to outlast the Solar Bears, 5-2 Sunday afternoon. Kohei Sato and Darik Angeli got on the board for first time this season.

BITES:

Tyler Bird scored twice on Saturday night, tying and breaking the Solar Bears all-time goal scoring record previously set by Tristin Langan. Bird has 77 goals in a Solar Bears uniform.

Aaron Luchuk has 99 career ECHL goals and 98 assists in a Solar Bears uniform.

Ara Nazarian appeared in his 300th professional game on Saturday night vs. Savannah.

Solar Bears won its home opener for the first time since the 2021-22 season (10/23/21 vs. ATL - 3-1)

Solar Bears earned at least a point in its first three games of a season for the first time since 2015-16.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2024-25 season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 4 GP, 2-0-2, .897%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 9 GP, 2g-6a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 7 GP, 0g-0a

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Utah Hockey Club - 7 GP, 4-2-1, .862%

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - Recalled 10/28/24

