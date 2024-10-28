Ghost Pirates Spook Solar Bears, Win 5-2

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates (2-1-0-0) returned to the win column following a 5-2 victory over the Orlando Solar Bears (2-1-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at Enmarket Arena.

Keltie Jeri-Leon opened the scoring 4:06 into the first period, burying a power-play goal. Savannah was previously 0-for-8 on the man-advantage this season before Jeri Luck found the back of the net.

Kohei Sato tied the game less than three minutes later, beating Evan Cormier over the right shoulder for his first professional goal.

Riley Hughes restored Savannah's lead with a deflection on Will Riedell's shot from the point at 8:10. Hughes was assigned to the Ghost Pirates by the Charlotte Checkers on October 22. With the primary assist on Hughes' goal, Riedell extended his point streak to three games.

Darik Angeli was the first to score in the second period, centering a pass of a Ghost Pirates defender and in the net at 6:20, knotting the game up at two goals apiece.

Kyle Jeffers responded at 15:35 with a power-play goal of his own, collecting a rebound in the crease and slamming it past Ryan Fanti for his second goal of the season.

Savannah took their 3-2 lead into the third period and expanded upon it with Liam Arnsby's goal at 13:55. Logan Drevitch made a terrific move to open up space in the deep slot before dishing it off for Arnsby at the right circle.

The 20-year-old forward collected his second goal of the year, giving Savannah some insurance. Reece Vitelli picked up his third assist of the game on Arnsby's goal.

Hughes notched his second goal of the afternoon with an empty-net tally to seal the deal. Cormier made 20 saves on 22 shots to improve to 2-0 this season in Savannah. Fanti allowed four goals on 40 shots.

Savannah was dominant in the special teams game, scoring on both power-play opportunities and killing both minor penalties they took.

