Seth Eisele Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week

October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that Seth Eisele of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 21-26.

In his professional hockey debut on Saturday, Eisele stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn a shutout in a 5-0 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The 6-5 201-pound netminder is beginning his professional career with the Stingrays after spending the last five seasons playing NCAA Division I hockey. A native of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Eisele appeared in 42 career collegiate games at Lake Superior State University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, compiling an overall record of 18-17-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

In 2023-24, Eisele spent the final season of his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, helping the Mavericks reach the 16-team NCAA hockey tournament. Eisele's goalie coach, Peter Aubry, worked alongside Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) before he worked with Eisele at Omaha last season.

