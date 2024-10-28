ECHL Transactions - October 28
October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 28, 2024:
Adirondack:
delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey
Allen:
delete Chaz Smedsrud, F traded to Rapid City
Bloomington:
add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve
delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford
Indy:
delete Caydon Edwards, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
add T.J. Walsh, F activated from reserve
delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Norfolk:
add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D bsigned contract
delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve
Reading:
delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Tahoe:
add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve 10/26
delete Luke Adam, F placed on reserve 10/26
delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson 10/26
Toledo:
add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit 10/27
delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
