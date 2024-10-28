ECHL Transactions - October 28

October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 28, 2024:

Adirondack:

delete Dylan Wendt, F recalled to Utica by New Jersey

Allen:

delete Chaz Smedsrud, F traded to Rapid City

Bloomington:

add Dalton Duhart, F activated from reserve

delete Blake Mclaughlin, F recalled by Hartford

Indy:

delete Caydon Edwards, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

add T.J. Walsh, F activated from reserve

delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Norfolk:

add Lord-Anthony Grissom, D bsigned contract

delete Lord-Anthony Grissom, D placed on reserve

Reading:

delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Tahoe:

add Adam Robbins, F activated from reserve 10/26

delete Luke Adam, F placed on reserve 10/26

delete Jett Jones, F recalled by Henderson 10/26

Toledo:

add Gage Alexander, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit 10/27

delete Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

