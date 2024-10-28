ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Monday announced that Maine's Dalton Gally has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #52, Worcester at Maine, on Oct. 27.

Gally is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 19:48 of the third period.

Gally will miss Maine's game vs. Reading on Nov. 2

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

