Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2

October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the second week of the 2024-25 season. The Railers visited the Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday and the Maine Mariners on Sunday. They took down the Lions 4-3 in overtime while beating Maine 4-0.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, October 25 at Trois-Rivières Lions | 4-3 OTW

It was Trois-Rivières who struck first this time around, as Anthony Beauchamp (1-0-1) gave the Lions the 1-0 lead eight minutes into the first. The Railers didn't wait long to tie it up at 1, when Griffin Luce (1-0-1) found the back of the net. The Railers quickly took the 2-1 lead in the second with a goal from Mason Klee (1-0-1). Worcester started the scoring in the third with a goal from Jack Randl (1-0-1). Trois-Rivières then scored 2 unanswered from Xavier Cormier (1-1-2) and Brycen Martin (1-0-1) to send it to overtime. In overtime it was Matthew Kopperud (1-1-2) who scored the game winner for Worcester.

Sunday, October 27 at Maine Mariners | 4-0 W

Worcester got the scoring started with Justin Gill's (1-2-3) breakaway goal 6:22 into the period. Seven minutes later at 13:33 Matthew Kopperud (1-0-1) finished backside to give the Railers a 2-0 lead at the end of the first. The Railers continued their scoring late in the second when Riley Piercey (1-0-1) got his first goal of the season. Piercey scored with two minutes remaining in the period extending Worcester's lead to 3-0. Worcester finished the scoring off on the man-advantage with a power play goal from Mason Klee 8:41 into the third, cementing the Railers 4-0 win.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, October 30 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Friday, November 1 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, November 3 at Norfolk Admirals | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Matthew Kopperud and Mason Klee each recorded two goals this weekend for Worcester. Both of Klee's goals came on the power play.

Kopperud was +5 on the weekend for Worcester.

Lincoln Hatten recorded an assist in his Railers debut on Friday against the Lions.

Michael Bullion grabbed his first win in net for the Railers on Friday against Trois-Rivières Lions.

Justin Gill recorded his first three points as a professional while picking up the game-winning-goal 6:22 into the first period of Sunday's game.

Henrik Tikkanen recorded his third shutout as a Railer on Sunday, his first since a 4-0 victory in South Carolina over the Stingrays on February 24th, 2023.

Cam McDonald leads the team in points and assists with four.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 2-2-0-0 on the season.

The Railers have allowed the fewest shots against in the third period across the ECHL (20) in the first two weeks of the season.

Worcester took 67 total shots combined between Friday and Sunday.

Worcester's penalty kill went 5/5 on Sunday against Maine.

The Railers scored three unanswered goals in each Friday and Sunday's wins.

