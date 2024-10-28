Stingrays Weekly Report- October 28, 2024

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays split their weekend series with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, with the home team winning each matchup. The team now turns their attention to this weekend, where they will play three games in three days. They'll face the Florida Everblades on Friday and Saturday night before facing the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon. They will wear pink jerseys all weekend for cancer awareness as a part of the team's Rays Awareness Weekend.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 2-1-0-0 LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, October 25 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-2 L

The Stingrays suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night. Andrew Perrott and Micah Miller scored for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 30 of 33 shots in the loss.

Saturday, October 26 vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 5-0 W

Connor Moore, Austin Magera, Micah Miller (2), and Charlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while Seth Eisele stopped all 24 Greenville shots he faced to earn a shutout victory in his professional debut.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Micah Miller (4)

Assists: Austin Magera (5)

Points: Austin Magera (6)

Plus/Minus: Charlie Combs, Austin Magera, Jamie Engelbert (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Jacob Graves, Justin Nachbaur (7)

Power Play Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Micah Miller (1)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson, Seth Eisele (1)

Goals Against Average: Seth Eisele (0.00)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (1.000)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 1 vs Florida Everblades | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, November 2 vs Florida Everblades | 6:05 pm EST

Sunday, November 3 vs Atlanta Gladiators | 3:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

SHUTOUT SETH: In his professional hockey debut on Saturday, Seth Eisele stopped all 24 shots he faced to earn a shutout. The 6-5 201-pound netminder spent the 2023-24 season with the University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks, going 4-1-1 in six starts. He had a 2.19 goals against average and a .919 save percentage for Omaha last season. His goalie coach, Peter Aubry, worked with Stingrays Head Coach Jared Nightingale in Rockford (AHL) before he worked with Eisele at Omaha last season.

IT'S MILLER TIME: Micah Miller has four goals in his first three games this season. He tallied a power play goal and an empty net goal in Saturday's 5-0 victory.

STAT OF THE WEEK: Austin Magera has recorded two points in each of the first three games for the Stingrays. He tallied his first goal of the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday night.

