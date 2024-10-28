Rush Add Chaz Smedsrud from Allen Americans
October 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, it has acquired forward Chaz Smedsrud from the Allen Americans in exchange for future considerations.
Smedsrud, 26, joined Allen on March 29th. In nine regular season games last spring, he scored three goals and totaled seven points. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward also played in all four of the Americans' playoff games and scored once. He has skated in all three games this season.
The native of Luverne, Minn., just five hours east of Rapid City, played four seasons of college hockey at Union College in New York. In his final season, Smedsrud scored 14 goals and served as alternate captain. At the high school level in Minnesota, Smedsrud averaged over three points per game for his career.
Rapid City is in action next for a three-game series at Wichita. The Rush battles the Thunder on Friday, November 1st at 6:05 p.m. MDT from INTRUST Bank Arena.
Rapid City is in action next for a three-game series at Wichita. The Rush battles the Thunder on Friday, November 1st at 6:05 p.m. MDT from INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Rapid City Rush returns home to take on the Kansas City Mavericks on November 6, 8, and 9!
