Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 28, 2024

Overall Record: 3-1-1-0, T-1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Won

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 23 at Idaho (5-2 Loss)

October 25 at Idaho (4-3 Loss/OT)

October 26 at Idaho (5-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 1 vs. Wheeling (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 2 vs. Cincinnati (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Took Three: The Toledo Walleye took three of six possible points from the three-game trip to Idaho to face the Idaho Steelheads. The week began with a 5-2 loss on Wednesday, but the Fish roared back, taking one point with a 4-3 loss in overtime and then a 5-2 win on Saturday to salvage a win on the weekend and another two points.

Easy Spezy: Forward Tyler Spezia has tallied four goals over his last four games, three of which coming on the power play. Spezia has nearly matched his goal total from the 2023-24 season with Grand Rapids (6). The 31-year-old veteran has already found the net a team-leading four times this season, proving his value both on and off the ice in his return to the Glass City.

Bliss-ful on the Ice: Forward Trenton Bliss is off to a strong start this season, tallying seven points (4G, 3A) in five games, good enough for second-most points on the team. The Wisconsinite capped the trip to Idaho with a pair of goals on Saturday to lead the Fish to victory. Bliss' four goals also put him in a tie with the above-mentioned Spezia in the team-lead for goals.

A Not-So-Slow Starter: Forward and reigning ECHL MVP Brandon Hawkins is a self-proclaimed slow starter. That may not be the case anymore. Hawkins has collected a team-leading eight points (1G, 7A) over the first five games to begin the season. This hot start includes a four-point performance on Saturday that included his first goal of the season and a contribution on four consecutive Toledo goals. Hawkins is riding a four-game point streak dating back to 10/20 at Bloomington with eight points (1G, 7A).

The Moment We've All Been Waiting For: The Walleye return home to play in front of the home crowd for the first time in the 2024-25 regular season this weekend. The Fish welcome in the former division rival Wheeling Nailers on Friday and the in-state division rival Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1G, 5A = 6 Points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jan Bednar (1-1-0, 3.50 GAA, .870 SVP)

