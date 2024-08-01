Gutierrez Lifts Curve to Third Straight Win

August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Abrahan Gutierrez lifted a walk-off, sacrifice fly in the bottom of the tenth inning as Altoona earned a third straight win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 5-4, on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

After Justin Meis tossed a scoreless top of the tenth inning, stranding the placed runner at second, Altoona quickly manufactured the game-winner in the home half. Kervin Pichardo bunted Tsung-Che Cheng from second to third and Gutierrez lifted a sacrifice fly to left-center to earn his second walk-off RBI of the season.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, Altoona managed a late rally for the second straight night; plating a pair of runs off righty Ben Madison. Jackson Glenn singled home Carter Bins after a leadoff walk and after Cheng earned a second walk with nobody out and had men at the corners, Pichardo bounced into a double play and Glenn crossed home to tie the game.

Emmanuel Chapman started the bullpen game for Altoona, tossing four innings and allowing just one unearned run in the first inning. J.C. Flowers followed in the fifth inning, allowing three runs in three innings of relief. He loaded the bases in the fifth before Turner Hill hit a three-run triple to give Richmond the 4-2 lead.

The trio of Chapman, Flowers, and Meis combined to strike out 12 batters in the win for Altoona, giving the Curve a 3-0 series lead over Richmond the begin the week.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Friday at 6:00 p.m. RHP Bubba Chandler will take the ball for Altoona, with RHP Will Bednar on the mound for Richmond.

