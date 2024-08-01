a Three-Home Run Inning Isn't Enough as Fightins Drop Second-Straight

August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (7-20; 43-55) dropped their second straight to the Hartford Yard Goats (18-11, 56-41) on Thursday night, 5-4.

The Yard Goats struck first in the top of the second inning. Zach Kokoska and Nic Kent hit RBI doubles to give Hartford a 3-0 lead.

The "Fightin" Phils got revenge in the home half of the second inning. Leandro Pineda crushed his third homer in a Fightins uniform since being called up to Reading on July 16 from JerseyShore; his third of the season.

One batter later, Robert Moore and Ethan Wilson went back-to-back slashing their eighth and third homers respectively. With the long ball, the Fightins matched a season-high with three in an inning. Wilson went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a run scored.

Hartford earned the game-winning homer in the top of the seventh as Ronakier Palma hit a solo home run, his first of the season.

Jean Cabrera had a solid outing, as he went six innings, allowed three earned runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out two. Out of his 54 pitches, 66.7% were strikes.

Bradley Blalock went five innings, allowed nine hits on three earned runs, walked one, and struck out four.

Luis Peralta (1-0) took the win, Carlos Francisco suffered the loss out of the bullpen (3-3) and Zach Agnos earned the save (4).

The Fightin Phils return to the field Friday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. RHP Robinson Pina will be on the mound for Reading, opposite RHP Jarrod Cande for Hartford. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

