Baysox Fall to Somerset on Thursday Night

August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Somerset Patriots, the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, by a final score of 6-2 from Prince George's Stadium on Thursday night.

Somerset (18-12, 50-49) took the lead just two batters in on an RBI double from Tyler Hardman off Bowie starting right-hander Alex Pham. The Orioles No. 20 prospect eventually settled in and delivered five innings, allowed just the single run on four hits over two walks and two strikeouts in a no-decision. Pham has thrown the second-most innings and has struck out the second-most batters in the Orioles system at 84.1 innings pitched over 104 strikeouts.

Bowie (12-18, 44-54) tied things up in the fourth on an RBI single from Silas Ardoin with two outs to bring home Frederick Bencosme. Ardoin is now batting .360 since the All-Star Break. Bencosme reached base in four of five plate appearances and extended his hit streak to eight games with a pair of singles.

The Patriots broke the tie in the seventh with four runs across on two hits and three errors against right-hander Bradley Brehmer (L, 2-3). With the bases loaded and one out, Hardman hit a grounder to third baseman Ryan Higgins who stepped on third base for the force out but threw the ball wide of first base, which allowed Anthony Seigler to score the go-ahead run. The next hitter, Rafael Flores, hit a three-run homer to right-center to give the Patriots a 5-1 lead. Flores has homered in back-to-back games.

The Baysox pulled a run closer in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from TT Bowens, his team-leading 52nd RBI of the season.

Somerset added another run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Elijah Dunham.

Patriots starting right-hander Zach Messinger (W, 3-8) collected the win after dealing a season-high seven innings with four strikeouts over seven hits, two walks and one run allowed.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the Patriots tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Cameron Weston (4-6, 3.27 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, -.-- ERA) for Somerset.

