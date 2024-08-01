Erie Walked off Again Despite Murr's Clutch Homer

August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (56-41) were walked off by Portland (54-43) 6-5 in 10 innings for the second time in three innings.

Jackson Jobe started for Erie and struggled early. Jobe allowed three singles in the first inning, with RBI singles from Alex Binelas and Elih Marrero giving Portland a 2-0 lead.

Portland starter Connelly Early hit both Brady Allen and and Liam Hicks to give Erie a scoring chance in the second. Austin Murr, Carlos Mendoza, and Trei Cruz had consecutive two-out, RBI singles to give Erie a 3-2 lead.

Jobe surrendered the tying run in the fourth. Drew Ehrhard led off the inning with a double. He was at third base when Jobe balked, which forced Ehrhard home to make it 3-3.

Jobe wound up tossing four innings for Erie. He allowed three earned runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

In the fifth, Tim Naughton allowed a two-out single to Tyler Miller, who then advanced on a wild pitch. Ehrhard singled Miller home to give Portland a 4-3 lead.

Austin Murr clobbered a solo homer against Jonathan Brand in the ninth inning to tie the game at 4-4. The clutch blast was Murr's third homer for Erie.

In the 10th inning, the SeaWolves cashed in the free runner, Gage Workman, on Eliezer Alfonzo's RBI single.

Matt Seelinger was unable to lock down the win in the bottom half. The free runner was Nick Decker. Luis Ravelo began the inning by hitting a grounder to Jake Holton at first base. Holton threw errantly to Seelinger at the base and the ball trickled into foul territory. The error scored Decker with the tying run and advanced Ravelo to second. After Roman Anthony was walked intentionally, Phillip Sikes singled to load the bases. Blaze Jordan ended the game with an RBI single to win it for Portland.

Brenden Cellucci (3-2) was credited with the win. Seelinger (0-1) took the loss.

Portland won its seventH consecutive game.

The series continues at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday with Carlos Peña taking on Hunter Dobbins.

