Senators and Akron RubberDucks Suspended Thursday Afternoon
August 1, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
Harrisburg, PA - The Senators Thursday afternoon game against Akron has been suspended in the bottom of the second inning with Akron leading 1-0 due to unplayable conditions. The game will be resumed Friday at 5:30 p.m. to its nine-inning conclusion. The regularly scheduled game Friday is now a seven-inning game following the resumed game. An approximately 30-minute break will take part between the games of the now doubleheader. The gates open Friday at 4:30 p.m. Anyone holding tickets for the game Thursday afternoon can exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season based upon availability. Tickets for Friday, August 2 are good for both games of the doubleheader.
When the game resumes Friday, the Senators have a runner at first base and Trey Harris batting with 2-0 count.
The Senators offices are open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Tickets for any game this season are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.
