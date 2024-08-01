Senators and Akron RubberDucks Suspended Thursday Afternoon

Harrisburg, PA - The Senators Thursday afternoon game against Akron has been suspended in the bottom of the second inning with Akron leading 1-0 due to unplayable conditions. The game will be resumed Friday at 5:30 p.m. to its nine-inning conclusion. The regularly scheduled game Friday is now a seven-inning game following the resumed game. An approximately 30-minute break will take part between the games of the now doubleheader. The gates open Friday at 4:30 p.m. Anyone holding tickets for the game Thursday afternoon can exchange them for any remaining regular season game this season based upon availability. Tickets for Friday, August 2 are good for both games of the doubleheader.

When the game resumes Friday, the Senators have a runner at first base and Trey Harris batting with 2-0 count.

