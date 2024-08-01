Palma, Fernandez Power Yard Goats' Comeback Win

READING- Home runs by Ronaiker Palma and Yanquiel Fernandez helped power the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-4, comeback victory over the Reading Fightin' Phils Thursday night. Reliever Luis Peralta, making his Yard Goats debut, after the Colorado Rockies organization acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates, notched the win, after pitching a scoreless seventh inning.

Palma's first home run of the season, led off the seventh inning, tying the game, 4-4. Fernandez belted a lead-off home run to center field in the eighth to crack the tie. It was his tenth homer of the year.

The Yard Goats jumped to a 3-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI-double by Zach Kokoska and a two-run double by Nic Kent. Reading came right back in the last of the second against new Yard Goats pitcher Bradley Blalock, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers organization. Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander surrendered three solo home runs to Leandro Pineda, Robert Moore and Ethan Wilson.

Reading took the lead in the fifth on an RBI-single by Otto Kemp off of Blalock, who finished with five innings pitched, nine hits, four runs (three earned), one walk and four strikeouts. Relievers Evan Shawver, Peralta, Juan Mejia and Zach Agnos combined to pitch four scoreless innings, allowing two hits. Agnos notched his fourth save for Hartford.

Kokoska's three hits and two hits by Fernandez paced Hartford's 10-hit attack. The Yard Goats have won two of the first three games of the series and seven of their last nine games to pull within one-half game of first place Portland. Hartford is already assured of a playoff berth, winning the Northeast Division's first half.

The Yard Goats 12-game, two city road trip continues Friday night at 7:00 with Game four of the six-game series at Reading. Right-hand pitcher Jarrod Cande will start for Hartford, while reigning EL Pitcher of the Week Robinson Pina will start for Reading. The game can be heard for free on the Audacy app or viewed on milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin Park' Aug. 13 for a 7:10 PM game, launching a six-game series against Somerset. It is the Yankees affiliate's only visit to Hartford this season.

WP- Luis Peralta (1-0)

LP- Carlos Francisco (3-3)

S- Zach Agnos (4)

Time- 2:26

