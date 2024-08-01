Binghamton Spins Shutout for Second-Straight Game against New Hampshire

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (17-12, 52-44) shutout the New Hampshire Fisher Cats for the second-straight game, winning 1-0 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. It marked Binghamton's ninth shutout of the season and seventh since June 27.

Jeffrey Colon made his first start of the season and struck out two batters over 3.2 innings, while allowing two hits and two walks. Nolan Clenney (5-1) earned the win with two strikeouts over a season-high 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen. TJ Shook earned his first save of the season and second of his career with three strikeouts over two hitless and scoreless frames.

The Ponies got on the board against New Hampshire (8-20, 38-58) starting pitcher Abdiel Mendoza (6-7) in the fourth inning. Rowdey Jordan hit a leadoff double and Ryan Clifford followed with an RBI single that scored Jordan and made it 1-0. Clifford has driven in 37 runs in 60 games at the Double-A level.

Binghamton's defense was stellar and turned three double plays. Jeremiah Jackson started an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play in the third inning. In the sixth inning, Clenney struck out Josh Kasevich and catcher Drake Osborn threw Josh Rivera out trying to steal second for a strike-'em-out, throw-'em-out double play. In the eighth inning, Jose Peroza started a 5-4-3 double play that ended the frame with Shook on the mound.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Each of the first three games in this series have been decided in a shutout...Binghamton recorded three hits and New Hampshire recorded five hits...Kevin Parada went 1-for-2 with a single and drew the Ponies' lone walk...It marked Binghamton's quickest game of the season, finishing after one hour and 58 minutes.

