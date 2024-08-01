Blaze Sends Scorching Sea Dogs to Seventh Straight Win in Walk Off

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (18-10, 54-43) defeat the Erie SeaWolves (18-12, 56-41) 6-5 in ten innings to extend a seven-game win streak. The walk-off win marks the second of the series.

Phillip Sikes recorded three hits for his fourth straight multi-hit game. Drew Ehrhard went 3-for-4 with two doubles while Phillip Sikes went 3-for-4 with two walks. Alex Binelas and Tyler Miller both went 2-for-5 while Blaze Jordan delivered the walk-off hit in the tenth.

Portland took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after an RBI single from Alex Binelas along with an RBI single from Elih Marrero.

Erie countered with three runs in the top of the second. Three RBI singles from Austin Murr, Carlos Mendoza, and Trei Cruz put Erie on top.

Portland tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. Ehrhard scored on a balk with Sikes at the plate after Ehrhard reached on his second double of the day.

Ehrhard laced his third hit in the bottom of the fifth, an RBI single scored Tyler Miller and put Portland back on top, 4-3.

A solo homer from Austin Murr would tie the game again at four apiece and with the game tied through nine, Portland played into extras for the second day in a row.

Gage Workman was the runner placed at second in the tenth inning and came home to score on an RBI single from Eliezer Alfonzo to put Erie on top, 5-4.

Nick Decker was the runner at second for Portland in the bottom of the tenth. Luis Ravelo reached on an error while Decker scored on an error to tie the game. Roman Anthony was intentionally walked before a single from Sikes loaded the bases. Jordan delivered with an RBI single and Portland walked it off for the second time this week, 6-5.

LHP Brendan Cellucci (3-2, 4.33 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 inning allowing one unearned run on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Christopher Troye (3) earned the hold with 2.0 scoreless allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. RHP Matt Seelinger (0-1, 1.59 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 1.0 inning allowing two unearned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, Thursday, August 2nd, 2024 for game four of a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves. First pitch for game four is slated for 6:00pm. RHP Hunter Dobbins (7-3, 3.66 ERA) will start for Portland while Erie will give the ball to LHP Carlos Pena (6-4, 3.58 ERA).

